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Bayern Munich eye shock move for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope as experienced back-up
Bavarians consider surprise swoop
According to Sky Germany, Bayern have set their sights on Pope as an experienced back-up option at the Allianz Arena ahead of next summer's transfer window. The 34-year-old goalkeeper is being lined up to provide cover for Urbig, who is set to be promoted to first choice following Neuer's planned retirement. Capped 10 times by England, the shot-stopper is viewed as an ideal acquisition who could arrive on a free transfer given his contract at St James' Park expires in June 2027.
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Veteran custodian faces fringe role
The former Burnley goalkeeper has seen his role diminish drastically on Tyneside after falling out of favour under manager Matthias Jaissle this season. Pope has lost his starting spot to summer arrival Lukas Hornicek, who started the opening five Premier League fixtures, while youngster Ewen Jaouen was trusted between the posts in the Carabao Cup. In fact, the senior custodian's last competitive outing came on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign, starting in a 2-0 defeat against Fulham on May 24.
International search widens goalkeeping shortlist
Further reporting from Sky Germany reveals that Bayern's radar extends well beyond Pope, taking in several seasoned domestic and international candidates. Alongside monitoring Marvin Schwabe, Oliver Baumann, and Finn Dahmen in the Bundesliga, Fulham's Bernd Leno is also under consideration. The German outlet adds that other experienced alternatives being tracked include Koen Casteels, Kevin Trapp, Frederik Ronnow, Lukas Hradecky, Juan Musso, and Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Silva.
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Summer window dictates squad transition
A switch to the Allianz Arena would offer the veteran goalkeeper a high-profile escape route from Tyneside, albeit as an experienced understudy on European football's biggest stage. For Bayern, picking up a proven campaigner on a free transfer makes complete financial sense, providing reliable cover and mentorship for their incoming number one. Whether a deal materialises will ultimately rest on where Pope sits on the Bavarian hierarchy's priority list as the summer window approaches.
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