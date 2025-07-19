Bayern Munich 'don't want to be messed around' in transfer pursuit of new back-up to Harry Kane

Bayern Munich’s hunt for a capable understudy to Harry Kane has hit a roadblock, as VfB Stuttgart reportedly continue to resist their efforts to sign emerging forward Nick Woltemade. The Bavarian giants have already made two formal bids, but both were swiftly turned down by Stuttgart, who are holding firm on their valuation of the 23-year-old striker.

Stuttgart determined to hold on to Woltemade

Turned down a €55m offer from Bayern

Bundesliga champions seek an alternative route