Bayern Munich make Manuel Neuer contract decision as veteran goalkeeper mulls over retirement

Bayern are determined to ensure Neuer stays at the club beyond next summer, with contract talks set to intensify sometime in December. The club are extremely happy, not only with his performances, but also with the significant changes he has incorporated into his daily routine to prevent further injury setbacks. BILD mention that Neuer consults the physiotherapist everyday and undergoes weight training ahead of every team training session. What's more, his main workout sessions are followed by an extra 30-minute weight lifting sessions twice a week.

With Neuer walking the extra mile with respect to his fitness, it may seem like he aims to prolong his career. However, the Gelsenkirchen-born goalkeeper is not spending any time pondering over his future, preferring to take it one day at a time instead.

"I’m totally relaxed about it. The most important thing is what we do with our team," Neuer told reporters ahead of the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month. "I already hinted at this in the mixed zone, that my well-being will also be important. I'm taking my time and being totally relaxed, at least over the winter. Many factors come into play. It's a question of health, fitness, and motivation. But also, what happens with the club next season. I can't answer that myself because it's still far too early. Then, of course, we can always talk. Everything plays a role."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!