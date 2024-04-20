Why Bayern Munich could still turn to failed Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick to replace Thomas Tuchel - but Xabi Alonso move remains on the cards - explained
Bayern Munich could reportedly bring on board Ralf Rangnick to replace Thomas Tuchel as they continue to wait for Xabi Alonso for at least a year.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tuchel to leave Bayern at the end of the campaign
- Rangnick emerging as the frontrunner
- Alonso continues to feature on the shortlist