AFP
'He is the best in the world!' - Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz backs team-mate Harry Kane for 2026 Ballon d'Or glory
Overcoming an early cup scare
Bayern Munich successfully launched their DFB-Pokal title defence with a 4-1 victory over second-tier Osnabruck, though they had to survive a brief fright. Kompany named a strong starting XI featuring Kane, Diaz, Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich, refusing to underestimate the 2. Bundesliga side.
The Bavarian giants found themselves trailing inside five minutes, after Robin Meissner punished a defensive mix-up by volleying a spectacular 30-yard strike past Jonas Urbig.
However, the visitors quickly recovered their composure. Kane levelled the tie with a well-taken volley of his own just 13 minutes later, setting the stage for a routine comeback. Tom Bischof, Olise and a late Kane penalty ultimately secured a comfortable passage into the second round.
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'He can do everything'
Following the cup triumph, Diaz spoke glowingly of his English team-mate. The Colombian winger highlighted Kane's flawless all-round game and staggering consistency over the past year.
"He’s the best in the world, without a doubt," Diaz told ESPN. "He proved it throughout last season and has been showing it for a long time. The truth is, he can do everything, as I said before. I admire him a lot because I feel like he never does anything wrong."
Diaz further emphasised Kane's unselfish nature on the pitch, noting his willingness to contribute in all areas. "He makes his teammates play, he runs, defends, scores goals, and he can also score from long range," the former Liverpool man added.
A historic individual campaign
Kane's credentials for the game's top individual honour are undeniable following a spectacular season after the England captain scored an astonishing 73 goals and provided eight assists in just 65 appearances for club and country.
This remarkable haul included six goals at the 2026 World Cup, where he helped guide England to a third-place finish. Furthermore, Kane's overall tally marks the second-best goalscoring season by any player since the turn of the millennium, trailing only Lionel Messi's famous 82-goal campaign for Barcelona and Argentina in 2011-12.
Diaz firmly believes this historic output deserves ultimate recognition. "His mentality is incredible," Diaz concluded. "So, for me, he’s one of the main contenders to win the Ballon d’Or. I hope he can lift it and that we can all be happy for him."
- AFP
Building domestic momentum
With Kane already off the mark for the new campaign, Bayern will aim to build on consecutive dominant victories when they return to Bundesliga action this Saturday. Kompany's men are set to face Schalke, who recently secured their return to the German top flight.
Having netted nine goals in their last two matches, the Bavarians will look to maintain their formidable attacking form this weekend before discovering their second-round opponents in the DFB-Pokal.
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