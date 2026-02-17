Is Michael Olise the new Arjen Robben? Bayern Munich legend draws incredible comparison amid winger's blossoming partnership with Philipp Lahm-esque full-back

For over a decade, the right flank at the Allianz Arena was synonymous with the telepathic understanding shared by Lahm and Robben. Ever since that legendary duo hung up their boots, Bayern Munich have been on a tireless quest to replicate that devastating blend of defensive iron and inverted attacking flair. Writing in his latest column for Sky Sport, club legend Lothar Matthaus suggests that this long search may finally be at an end. Laimer has reinvented himself as a high-functioning right-back under Vincent Kompany, sparking an electric connection with Olise.

The French winger has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving in Bavaria, frequently cutting inside onto his lethal left foot in a manner that eerily mirrors Robben’s prime. With Olise currently lighting up the Bundesliga charts - boasting 13 goals and over 20 assists in all competitions this season - he has found the perfect foil in Laimer, a partner who offers the absolute defensive security required to let a creative maverick roam free.

"Konrad Laimer has developed into a very important player in defence," he said. "I think the team performed worst in the three or four games without him. Laimer is outstanding as a right-back, which isn't actually his position, and he also makes an impact going forward. He forms a duo with Michael Olise , similar to Philipp Lahm and Arjen Robben."