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Bayern Munich labelled 'the strongest team around' as ex-attacker tips Harry Kane & Co to win Champions League
Bayern dominant in Germany and Europe
Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ribery was left in awe of Bayern after watching the Bundesliga leaders stroll to a 6-1 thrashing of Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League tie last Tuesday. The Frenchman believes with the likes of Harry Kane and Michael Olise firing on all cylinders, the current crop of players is entirely unmatched across the continent: "Right now, they're the strongest team around, absolutely. They're at the top level in everything: technically, tactically, physically. They're in another league, everyone's seen that."
Favourites for Champions League glory
The former winger, who won 25 trophies during his 12 seasons in Bavaria, is confident the club can secure another European crown. Ribery explicitly tipped them for glory, declaring: "Bayern aren't just very strong, they're also doing well. In my opinion, they're the favourites to win the Champions League."
Reflecting on his own glorious era, which included the famous treble in 2013, the Frenchman highlighted the unique environment that breeds such consistent success. He explained: "They win because they have a great culture, there's a high level of professionalism, and at the same time, it's just like a family. I'm happy to be considered a legend by their people; we've made history with everything we've won. We did it together because then, as now, we had great values."
Efficiency like clockwork
This assessment aligns with the views of ex-Bayern goalkeeper and CEO Oliver Kahn, who branded the club the premier force in Europe. Speaking on Sky Sport recently, the German legend emphasised that the immense squad depth is a historical omen for major silverware, noting that the quality hardly drops regardless of rotation. "I wouldn't go so far as to say that Bayern will easily win the Champions League; it's not like that. But at the moment, for me, they are the best team in Europe, the way they're playing football," Kahn remarked. He added that the team is currently playing "almost like clockwork," though he warned against the lack of recent challenges.
What's next for Bayern Munich
Kompany's men shift their focus to the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash against Atalanta tonight. Domestically, they sit comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga table with 67 points, nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Their league campaign continues with a home game against Union Berlin on Saturday, followed by trips to Freiburg and St. Pauli in April. A crucial home fixture against fourth-placed Stuttgart awaits before they travel to face Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals on April 22, as they continue their pursuit of a historic treble.
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