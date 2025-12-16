Huge boost for Bayern Munich as Jamal Musiala returns to first-team training after six months out with fractured fibula

Musiala’s progress comes as Bayern begin to clear a crowded injury list. Alphonso Davies made an emotional return in the recent Champions League victory over Sporting Lisbon, nine months after damaging his knee while on international duty with Canada. Hiroki Ito has also rejoined the squad following a lengthy lay-off, leaving Musiala as the final major absentee, working his way back. Davies’ comeback was particularly symbolic, greeted by a standing ovation from the Allianz Arena crowd.

Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich offered rare insight into the psychological demands of long-term injuries, admitting he was unsure whether he could have shown the same resolve as Davies during such an extended absence.

"The way I experienced him, how he went through rehab, that is exemplary. I wouldn't have managed it like that with this energy," Kimmich said.

"He also always tried to be close to the team," Kimmich continued. "He has been with us in the dressing room for months, comes to the games, comes into the dressing room together with Jamal, turns on the music, tries to create a good mood. That is not something to be taken for granted."

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also hailed Davies: "It is naturally a hard time. I know that because I have also had severe injuries and I believe for him it is now very important that he stays cool and appreciates this joy of playing football and that he is with us in the team. We obviously also hope that he will remain healthy, but he did it superbly, even during that time."