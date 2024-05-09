Estevao Willian Palmeiras 2024Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Bayern Munich make late attempt to hijack Chelsea's bid for Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao 'Messinho' Willian despite starlet holding talks with Blues over Premier League move

Bayern MunichBundesligaChelseaPremier LeaguePalmeirasSerie APalmeiras U20

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to make a late attempt to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao 'Messinho' Willian, who has held talks with Chelsea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bayern interested in Chelsea target Messinho
  • Likely to make late bid for 17-year-old
  • Chelsea have already submitted third bid
Article continues below

Editors' Picks