Bayern Munich win a breathless Der Klassiker! Harry Kane nets brace and Joshua Kimmich scores stunning volley as Vincent Kompany's side beat Borussia Dortmund in five-goal thriller

Borussia Dortmund took the lead after 26 minutes, thanks to Nico Schlotterbeck. The defender rose brilliantly in the area to head home a superb free-kick from Daniel Svensson. The goal was somewhat controversial, as mere minutes before, he had launched into a reckless tackle on Josip Stanisic; a VAR intervention was required, but the defender was only shown a yellow card, allowing him to open the scoring.

Dortmund enjoyed a significant threat on the break throughout the first half but Bayern were able to regroup at half-time and equalised within the first 10 minutes of the second half. Harry Kane, of course, was the man sticking the ball in the net, volleying home after Serge Gnabry headed down a beautiful chip from Joshua Kimmich into the England captain's path.

In the 68th minute, Schlotterbeck was at the centre of the narrative once again, fouling Stanisic in the area. Kane stepped up and scored despite Gregor Kobel getting a solid hand to his spot-kick.

Dortmund, though, would not lie down and Svensson netted a truly brilliant volley to bring his side level at Signal Iduna Park with seven minutes remaining.

In what then turned into a remarkable, almost basketball-esque spectacle, Bayern poured forward again and Kimmich scored an outstanding volley of his own, side-footing the ball into the top corner after a skewed clearance.