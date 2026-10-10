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FC Bayern München v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Bayern Munich chief gives Harry Kane contract update as German giants move to secure England captain's future until 2029

H. Kane
Bayern Munich
England
Bundesliga

Harry Kane is reportedly on the verge of committing his long-term future to Bayern Munich following a sensational form for club and country. The England captain has become the focal point of Vincent Kompany's side, leading to intense negotiations regarding a contract extension that would keep him at the Allianz Arena for the foreseeable future.

  • Bayern chief offers encouraging Harry Kane contract update

    Bayern Munich are actively working to secure Kane's long-term future, with sporting director Christoph Freund confirming that contract extension discussions remain encouraging despite no deal being officially signed yet. German media reports earlier this week indicated that the 33-year-old striker had agreed in principle to a contract running through to 2029.

    The England captain has been in sensational form since transferring from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. Kane has bagged 152 goals in 154 matches for the Bavarian side, claiming the Bundesliga Golden Boot in each season while helping the club secure two league titles and the DFB-Pokal last term.

    His remarkable goalscoring form carried into the international break, where Kane celebrated a record-equalling 125th cap for England with a brace in a 3-0 victory over Czechia on Tuesday. His sustained brilliance has placed him among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or in London later this month, alongside Bayern team-mate Michael Olise.


  • TOPSHOT-FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-UNION BERLINAFP

    Freund positive on Kane extension as negotiations continue

    Speaking alongside head coach Vincent Kompany during Friday's press conference, Freund clarified that while talks are moving in the right direction, nothing is official until pen is put to paper.

    "There are always scenarios as long as it's not signed," Freund said. "There's no new development. The talks are going well. We're very positive, everyone knows we're determined to extend his contract and Harry feels very comfortable here."


  • Bayern prioritise team success over individual accolades

    Despite both Kane and Olise making the Ballon d'Or shortlist, Kompany shrugged off questions regarding individual awards, keeping his primary focus on team honors.

    "I think it's already been decided, right?" Kompany said. "So I can't change anything anymore regardless of what I say. Sorry but I don't have this Ballon d'Or in my mind every day. Today I'm only thinking about Augsburg. I hope a Bayern player wins. But of course, it's more important to me that we win titles with Bayern. I know Harry and Michael well, they think the same way. That's what sets us apart as a team."

    Meanwhile, amid speculation linking Olise with Real Madrid, Freund emphasised that Bayern are completely relaxed regarding the French winger's future.

    "Michael has had an incredible development with us and is currently one of the best players in the world," Freund noted. "We're extremely happy he's playing for us. He's under contract until 2029, so there's no pressure. He feels extremely comfortable at FC Bayern, and we're always in conversation with him. As I said there's no time pressure."


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    Bavarian giants prepare for Augsburg clash

    Bayern turn their attention back to domestic action on Saturday when they face Augsburg, with Kompany seeking to maintain momentum in the league.

    With key players committed and performing at an elite level, the club's primary aim remains focused on securing further domestic and European silverware.

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Augsburg
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Bayern Munich
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