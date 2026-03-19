Vincent Kompany 'can't explain' Harry Kane's 'unbelievable' goal as Bayern Munich star reaches Champions League milestone in style

The England captain entered the history books on Wednesday night, producing a clinical brace to steer Bayern Munich into the final eight. After converting a trademark penalty to open the scoring, Kane netted a spectacular second to reach 50 goals in Europe’s premier competition.

The achievement puts the 31-year-old level with Arsenal legend Henry - and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah - in the top 10 of all-time Champions League goalscorers. It was a night of pure dominance for the German giants, who swept aside their Italian opponents to secure a remarkable 10-2 aggregate victory.