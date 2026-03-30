Bayern Munich confirm left-back will leave in free transfer this summer

Bayern Munich’s sporting director, Max Eberl, spoke highly of the defender’s contribution to the squad both on and off the pitch. He emphasised that Guerreiro’s professionalism and character made him a vital part of the dressing room atmosphere during his time at the club, even during periods of transition for the German giants.

Eberl stated: “We want to thank Rapha for the time we shared together: he could always be counted on on the pitch, and furthermore, people with his character enrich any dressing room. The conversations with him were good, based on trust and understanding. Now we are focusing together on our goals until the summer; together we want to achieve much more.”