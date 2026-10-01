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Muhammad Zaki

'There were contacts' - Surprise Bayern Munich winger reveals he was on the verge of joining Barcelona

Barcelona
Bayern Munich
B. Zaragoza
LaLiga
Bundesliga
Espanyol

Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza has opened up about the sliding doors moment that almost saw him wear the famous Barcelona colours. Currently on loan at Espanyol, the Spanish international confirmed that serious negotiations took place to bring him to the Camp Nou before his career-defining move to the Bundesliga.

  • Barcelona talks preceded Bayern switch

    The 25-year-old was a highly sought-after talent during his time at Granada, catching the eye of Europe's elite. While Bayern ultimately secured his signature in the 2024 winter window, the Catalan giants were firmly in the race for his services.

    Zaragoza was even linked with a move to the Blaugrana this past summer. When Barcelona were exploring alternatives to Athletic Club star Nico Williams, Zaragoza emerged as a potential option. A transfer never materialised, however, and he joined local rivals Espanyol on loan instead.


  • imago-sport-1083474070.jpgPressinphoto

    Revealing the Camp Nou conversations

    Speaking on Cadena SER’s Que t'hi Jugues, Zaragoza confirmed the long-standing rumours regarding his future. “There was indeed a possibility that I would sign with Barça. There were contacts,” he admitted.

    He had previously acknowledged the interest in a separate interview with Jijantestwo years ago, clarifying the timeline of the negotiations. “There was a possibility but nothing was finalised, but what appeared in the press was reality," he explained. "Before signing with Bayern there were conversations, I spoke with Barca.”


  • Admiration for Messi and a bond with Yamal

    The winger's breakout performance actually came against Barcelona during his Granada days, a display that catapulted him into the spotlight. “There are people who say I’m only a footballer because of that match," Zaragoza said. "I was a player nobody knew, and there are very few people who put in a performance like that against Barca.”

    Despite now playing for Barcelona's fierce city rivals, Zaragoza did not hide his admiration for the Blaugrana's biggest icons. “My idol, and the best player, is [Lionel] Messi. And I really liked Neymar,” he noted.

    He also highlighted his close bond with current Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, built during their time with the Spanish national team. “Lamine and I get along really well on the national team. We’ve been on vacation together; we’re friends,” he added.


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  • imago-sport-1083474173.jpgPressinphoto

    Navigating the derby divide

    Zaragoza's candid comments may ruffle feathers among the Espanyol faithful. The fanbase is already highly sensitive to cross-city allegiances, especially after the club's sporting director was recently forced to issue a public apology for backing Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or.

    Moving forward, the winger will need to let his performances on the pitch do the talking. He will look to quickly win over the Espanyol supporters by delivering crucial goals and assists as they battle through their La Liga campaign.