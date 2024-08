'Hope he fails miserably' - Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany facing scrutiny as video emerges of him furiously berating Burnley player & screaming at him to 'stop f*cking moaning' Vincent KompanyBayern MunichPremier LeagueBurnleyBundesliga

Burnley fans fume in anger after video emerges of their former coach Vincent Kompany screaming at Johann Berg Gudmundsson.