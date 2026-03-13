Getty Images Sport
'It's going too well!' - Bayern Munich hailed as 'the best team in Europe' as club legend talks up Harry Kane & Co's Champions League title hopes
Bavarian giants reach peak form under Kompany
Bayern have transformed into a highly efficient winning team, seamlessly blending their dominance in the Bundesliga with a significant victory on the continental stage. The German record champions recently dismantled Atalanta 6-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 encounter, a result that sent shockwaves through the competition. Under Kompany’s stewardship, the side has developed a rare level of consistency where rotation does not weaken the starting XI - a trait Kahn identifies as a hallmark of the club’s most successful eras.
Kahn identifies the 'telling' indicator of success
Speaking on Sky Sport, Kahn emphasised the terrifying depth of the current roster. "There's an indicator at FC Bayern that's very, very telling. You can basically play whoever you want from the squad – and the quality hardly drops, or sometimes not at all. In the past, that's always been a sign that it's going to be a very successful season," the 56-year-old said. He added: "I have rarely seen FC Bayern play as strongly as they are at the moment, not only in the Bundesliga but also internationally. The team is playing almost like clockwork."
A warning against perfection
Despite the 6-1 thrashing of Atalanta, Kahn remains a "fan of challenges" and worries that the path has been too smooth for the current squad. "The only thing – and I'm always a fan of challenges – is that everything is going too well for me at the moment. Almost a touch too well; it's going like clockwork," he warned. While he stopped short of guaranteeing a trophy, his verdict was clear: "I wouldn't go so far as to say that FC Bayern will easily win the Champions League; it's not like that. But at the moment, for me, they are the best team in Europe, the way they're playing football."
- Getty
Testing the 'clockwork' in the business end
Bayern must now carry this momentum into the quarter-finals while maintaining their lead at the top of the Bundesliga, where they are 11 points ahead of their closest rivals, Borussia Dortmund. Although the second leg against Atalanta seems to be a formality, the real test for Kompany will be how he and the coaching staff ensure that the squad remains sharp and motivated during the upcoming international break.
Advertisement