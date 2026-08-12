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Who is the 'Senegal Goretzka'? The 18-year-old wonderkid set to shake up Vincent Kompany's midfield
A new era in Munich
According to Bild, Bayern Munich have officially announced the signing of 18-year-old midfield prospect Ndiaye. The Senegalese talent has penned a deal running until the summer of 2031, marking a significant investment in the club's long-term future.
Ndiaye arrives at the Allianz Arena to fill the squad position vacated by DFB star Goretzka. Following Goretzka’s departure this summer after eight successful years in Bavaria, the youngster is now set to provide competition for the senior midfield trio of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Tom Bischof.
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Kompany’s dynamic successor
The arrival of Ndiaye continues a growing tradition of Senegalese players wearing the Bayern jersey. He follows in the footsteps of Bouna Sarr (2020–24), Sadio Mané (2022–23), and Nicolas Jackson, who featured for the club during the 2025–26 season.
Ndiaye will also bolster an increasingly youthful setup at the Allianz Arena. He joins a contingent of highly-rated teenagers already embedded in the squad, including Lennart Karl (18), David Santos Daiber (19), Cassiano Kiala (17), Maycon Cardozo (17), and Wisdom Mike (17).
The nickname "the Senegal Goretzka" has already begun to circulate, reflecting the high expectations surrounding his arrival. Bayern coach Kompany has been a long-time admirer of the youngster, having watched him impress during an initial six-month loan spell from Gambinos Stars Africa.
"Bara is a great character who has found his way at FC Bayern in a very short time," stated Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund. "He is a central midfielder who thrives on his dynamism and speed on the ball. He is intelligent and also exceptional off the pitch."
Proving his worth
Although the official transfer was only confirmed this week, Ndiaye has already had ample time to integrate into the senior setup. The teenager was granted special permission to train with the squad during their pre-season camps in Tegernsee and Asia.
His performances in these training sessions - and his four Bundesliga appearances during his loan spell - have convinced the coaching staff of his readiness. While primarily viewed as a midfield backup, his blistering pace has even seen him tested as an option on the left flank during recent tactical drills.
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Looking to the future
With a contract signed until 2031, Bayern are clearly planning for a long-term development pathway for Ndiaye. He steps into a highly competitive environment, but his ability to quickly earn acceptance within the dressing room suggests he is mentally prepared for the demands of the Bundesliga.
For now, the focus shifts to how Ndiaye will handle the step up to full-time first-team football. As Kompany looks to refresh his tactical setup, the "Senegal Goretzka" could prove to be one of the most exciting additions to the Bayern squad this season.
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