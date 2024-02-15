'Bayern Munich made him better' - Antonio Conte says amazing Harry Kane 'deserves' to win trophies after summer switch from Tottenham
Antonio Conte believes that Bayern Munich have made Harry Kane better and the striker deserves to win trophies after summer switch from Tottenham.
- Conte managed Kane during spell at Tottenham
- England striker yet to win trophy in his career
- Coach wants striker to win silverware with Bayern