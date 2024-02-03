Bayern have an injury crisis! Thomas Tuchel confirms Alphonso Davies joins Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano on sidelines ahead of crucial clash against Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern have an injury crisis! Thomas Tuchel confirms Alphonso Davies joins Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano on sidelines ahead of crucial clash against Bundesliga leaders Bayer LeverkusenRitabrata BanerjeeGettyBayern MunichAlphonso DaviesThomas TuchelBundesligaBayer LeverkusenBayern Munich confirmed that defender Alphonso Davies suffered a ligament strain in his left knee during the match against Borussia Monchengladbach.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDavies sustained a knee injuryJoins Kimmich and Upamecano on injury listBayern next face Leverkusen in Bundesliga