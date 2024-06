A big loss for Bayern! Harry Kane's team miss out on race to sign wonderkid Samuele Inacio as Atalanta teenager opts to join Borussia Dortmund instead Bayern MunichBorussia DortmundTransfersBundesligaAtalantaSerie A

Bayern Munich have reportedly missed out on Italian wonderkid Samuele Inacio as the Atalanta teenager has opted to join Borussia Dortmund instead.