Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso praises USMNT star Christian Pulisic ahead of AC Milan's UCL match with Bundesliga champions

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderBayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso praises USMNT star Christian Pulisic ahead of AC Milan's UCL match with Bundesliga championsUSAC. PulisicX. AlonsoChampions LeagueBayer Leverkusen vs AC MilanBayer LeverkusenAC MilanThe Leverkusen manager is preparing for Pulisic ahead of Milan's UCL clash with the German sideArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMilan to play with Leverkusen TuesdayXabi Alonso praises Pulisic ahead of matchAmerican in fine form with MilanArticle continues below