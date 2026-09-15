STEINSIEK.CH
Karim Benzema to Bayer Leverkusen? Sporting director Simon Rolfes breaks silence on stunning transfer links to former Real Madrid superstar
Sensational transfer rumours emerge
Sensational reports briefly swept the transfer market after DZfoot journalist Ilyes Kaddouri claimed direct contact had taken place between Leverkusen chiefs and Benzema. Speculation surrounding the 38-year-old forward intensified following the mutual termination of his contract with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal. The rumour gained further traction on social media after the former Los Blancos star was spotted following Leverkusen's official Instagram account.
- Getty Images Sport
Rolfes shuts down move
Leverkusen sporting director Rolfes moved swiftly to clarify the club's stance at the BayArena. When approached by BILDregarding a potential swoop for the unattached veteran striker, Rolfes stated emphatically: "Our squad is complete." That definitive remark firmly closes the door on the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner arriving in the German top flight.
Ample options fill frontline
Although Benzema reportedly established contact with Leverkusen duo Lucas Vazquez and Moussa Diaby, club chiefs consider their attacking department well stocked. Head coach Carles Martinez possesses solid options up front through experienced striker Patrik Schick and emerging talent Christian Kofane. That frontline will be strengthened further once Victor Boniface completes his rehabilitation from a severe knee injury, while a romantic return to Lyon was already ruled out last week.
- Getty Images Sport
Leverkusen face packed schedule
Leverkusen begin their Europa League campaign by hosting Slovenian side Celje on Wednesday evening. Martinez's side then face a Bundesliga home clash against RB Leipzig four days later before domestic football pauses for the international break. Competitive action will resume on October 10 with an away trip to face Mainz on matchday five.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting