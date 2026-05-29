Six battles that will decide the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain

At the time of writing, it's still unclear if Jurrien Timber will be fit to feature in the final. What we can say beyond a shadow of a doubt, though, is that Arsenal desperately need the Dutchman to play as he's their best - and arguably only - hope of containing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The former Napoli winger is one of the main reasons why PSG are one win away from becoming the first team since Real Madrid to retain the Champions League. His 2025 winter-window arrival played a pivotal role in the Parisians' inaugural triumph and he's been even better this season.

Indeed, 'Kvaradona' - as even Luis Enrique now calls him - has already made history by scoring or assisting in seven consecutive Champions League knockout stage games. Preventing him from making it eight in a row is going to be incredibly difficult - even if Timber is given the green light to start. The Netherlands international hasn't played since March, so it's hard to see him lasting even an hour against a winger that's as skilful as he is industrious. Even then, it would be a case of who do you bring on?

After all, Arsenal's major issue at right-back is compounded by the fact that Ben White is definitely unavailable through injury, so we could see a centre-back (Cristhian Mosquera) or even a midfielder (Martin Zubimendi) charged with marking the most in-form footballer in the world right now.

As Ray Parlour told GOAL ahead of the final, "Kvaratskhelia is one of the best players I've seen for a long time, so it'll be interesting to see what Arteta can do [at right-back]. I really don't know. I mean, that's going to be the main worry for him, there's no doubt about that."

Consequently, we could well see Saka asked to come back as much as possible to help out whomever is tasked with marking 'The Georgian George Best'.