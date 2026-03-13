Goal.com
Bastoni, nominated for the Lombardy Region’s Rosa Camuna Award following the Inter-Juventus friendly: “Maturity in acknowledging his mistake”

The Inter and Italy defender, nominated for Lombardy’s highest honour, spoke of sporting integrity and responsibility following the Inter v Juventus match

Inter and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni has been nominated for the Rosa Camuna Award, the Lombardy Region’s highest honour, in recognition of his sporting excellence and the attitude he has shown both on and off the pitch.

The nomination was put forward by the President of the Lombardy Regional Council, Federico Romani (Fratelli d’Italia), and was endorsed and signed by Regional Councillor Pietro Bussolati (Partito Democratico),president of the Inter Club at Palazzo Pirelli. According to Romani and Bussolati, the nomination recognises the player’s symbolic role in Lombardy sport and the maturity he has shown in publicly acknowledging his own mistake.

  • THE BIPARTISAN CANDIDACY FROM THE REGIONAL COUNCIL

    The nomination was formally put forward by the President of the Regional Council, Federico Romani, who proposed Alessandro Bastoni for the Rosa Camuna Award “for the sporting excellence he has demonstrated throughout his career, for the symbolic role he plays in Lombardy football, and for his proven ability to face even the most difficult moments with seriousness and integrity”.

    Romani and Bussolati emphasise that Bastoni represents “one of the most influential and recognisable figures in Lombardy, Italian and European football”. According to the two regional representatives, whilst playing for Inter and the national team, the defender has demonstrated technical ability, character and a sense of responsibility, becoming a key figure both on and off the pitch.

  • THE BASTONI-KALULU CASE AND THE SIMULATION IN THE INTER VS JUVENTUS MATCH

    The nomination also refers to the incident that occurred during the Inter v Juventus match on 14 February, involving Bastoni and Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. The Nerazzurri player had been criticised, and was booed during away matches against Lecce, Como and Milan, for feigning contact with Kalulu – who was sent off for a second yellow card precisely because of Bastoni’s simulation – and for celebrating having caused his opponent’s sending-off. According to Federico Romani, Bastoni was able to “publicly acknowledge his mistake and take responsibility”, a gesture described as “unpredictable and uncommon, which demonstrates respect for the game, for opponents and for the fans”.

    Romani and Bussolati also note that similar incidents often occur in football without the same media fuss, emphasising that “Bastoni’s reaction was a positive example of how a mistake can be turned into an opportunity for responsibility and growth”.

  • WHAT IS THE ROSA CAMUNA AWARD?

    The Rosa Camuna Award, established in 1996 by the Lombardy Region, is the region’s highest honour for excellence and civic commitment. It is awarded to individuals, businesses or associations that stand out for their hard work, creativity and contribution to the economic, social, cultural or sporting development of Lombardy.

    Originally, it was intended for five women committed to promoting women’s rights and equal opportunities, but in 2014 the criteria were expanded to include a wider range of candidates. Today, the award may be presented annually to up to five recipients. The ceremony takes place on 29 May, during the Festa della Lombardia, established in 2013 to commemorate the Battle of Legnano in 1176, when the Lombard League defeated the imperial army led by Frederick Barbarossa.

