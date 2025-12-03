SC
Barrier-free access and special seating: Qatar's measures for specially-abled fans to the fore at FIFA Arab Cup 2025 as well
Qatar at the forefront of FIFA tournaments
Ever since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights, Qatar have metamorphed into a global sporting hub capable of hosting world class events through the successful hosting of a horde of top tournaments.
Apart from delivering a highly successful 2022 FIFA World Cup, they have also hosted tournaments like AFC Asian Cup, AFC Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA Arab Cup, FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA U17 World Cup.
They have just successfully completed the hosting of the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup and are currently in the midst of an exciting 2025 FIFA Arab Cup. Qatar will also simultaneously host the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup this month.
While the state-of-the-art stadiums and infrastructure definitely goes a long way, Qatar has also put the interests of every fan in their heart while organising these competitions. And most notable among them is the measures they have taken to protect the interests of the specially-abled fans. On December 3, the U.N's International Day of Persons with Disabilities, let's take a look at those measures.
Barrier-free access and special seating
At the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup (and all the competitions hosted by Qatar), specially-abled fans have the measures to enjoy the game without worrying about anything.
Right from the ticketing process to the leaving the stadium, the organisers have rolled out the red carpet for them, highlighting how football is everybody's game.
There are special tickets for specially-abled fans at the FIFA Arab Cup (and other tournaments as well) called accessiblity tickets which can be availed by sending an email to accessibility.tickets@sc.qa .
And once they do procure the ticket, there is barrier-free access to the stadium to ensure their trip to the venue and their seats is hassle-free.
And the accessiblity tickets ensure their seating is easily accessible and they can enjoy the game to its fullest.
Other measures
Apart from accessible seating at all six FIFA Arab Cup venues, Qatar have also catered to the blind and partially sighted fans by introducing audio-descriptive commentary for them.
There are also sensory rooms for fans with neurodivergent needs.
These accessiblity initiatives, led by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) is indeed, commendable.
What more?
The FIFA Arab Cup might just have kicked off in Qatar, but the country has been putting the specially-abled fans' needs at the forefront for quite a while now. It was inherently apparent during the recently concluded 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup as well.
There were specific areas in the Fan Zones across the U17 World Cup venues that were created for specially-abled fans to enjoy the flavour of the competitions.
It really is quite commendable and elevates Qatar's status as world class hosts of sporting competitions.
