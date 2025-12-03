Barrier-free access and special seating: Qatar's measures for specially-abled fans to the fore at FIFA Arab Cup 2025 as well

Ever since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights, Qatar have metamorphed into a global sporting hub capable of hosting world class events through the successful hosting of a horde of top tournaments.

Apart from delivering a highly successful 2022 FIFA World Cup, they have also hosted tournaments like AFC Asian Cup, AFC Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA Arab Cup, FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA U17 World Cup.

They have just successfully completed the hosting of the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup and are currently in the midst of an exciting 2025 FIFA Arab Cup. Qatar will also simultaneously host the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup this month.

While the state-of-the-art stadiums and infrastructure definitely goes a long way, Qatar has also put the interests of every fan in their heart while organising these competitions. And most notable among them is the measures they have taken to protect the interests of the specially-abled fans. On December 3, the U.N's International Day of Persons with Disabilities, let's take a look at those measures.