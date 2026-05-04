‘One of the bargains of the season’ - £10m Leeds star silenced doubters after fortune-changing tweak from Daniel Farke

While seeing the likes of Gudmundsson thrive on the field, Leeds are building towards a brighter future off it. Elland Road is being lined up for a significant facelift, which will ultimately raise the ground’s capacity to 53,000, and the hope is that European football will return to an iconic sporting venue at some point.

Quizzed on whether that target can be hit and why expansion has to happen on squad and stadium-building fronts, Gray added: “I think that had to be done because we know that Leeds' stadium now, if they doubled it they'd fill every seat, because it's a brilliantly supported football club.

“I had some special times there and you realise how big of a club it is when you're playing against them, but when you walk through the tunnel, when you wear that white shirt, it's very special.

“The manager's done an incredible job, first and foremost it's just staying in the Premier League first season after being promoted, so he's achieved that, or it looks like they've achieved it anyway.

“Leeds is an attractive football club to any player that comes to the Premier League, they've obviously set out their style this season, and they're only going to get better and better with the backing. I think the ownership of the club and everything now, they seem to have the club at heart, which maybe wasn't the case in the past, but they can be a force, there's no question.

“I think next season for me, or maybe even the next two seasons, is trying to establish themselves as a top 10 Premier League side, and if they start doing that, I think that's when they can start having the conversation about Europe.”