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Barcelona in talks to sign Joao Pedro from Chelsea as potential Robert Lewandowski replacement
Deco leads the hunt for Lewandowski's successor
Barcelona sporting director Deco is moving quickly to secure a high-profile replacement for Lewandowski, with the Polish international expected to depart the Spotify Camp Nou this summer. Reports in Poland suggest Al-Hilal have submitted an "irrefutable" offer for the 35-year-old, prompting the recently crowned La Liga champions to scour the market for a young, dynamic successor.
According to Globo, Joao Pedro has emerged at the top of Barca's wishlist alongside Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez. After securing the Spanish title last Sunday, Deco is keen to intensify negotiations before the focus of the footballing world shifts to the upcoming World Cup. The club are hoping to hold formal meetings in the coming days to gauge the feasibility of bringing the Brazilian to Catalonia.
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A massive price tag for the Chelsea star
The deal for Joao Pedro will not come cheap. Early indications suggest that the transfer could reach the €100 million mark, including fixed fees and performance-related bonuses. However, Chelsea are expected to play hardball over the 24-year-old, who has become a focal point of their attack since arriving from Brighton for €70m at the start of the season.
Despite Chelsea's inconsistent form in the Premier League, the Brazilian forward has enjoyed a productive debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. In 51 appearances across all competitions, he has netted 23 goals and provided nine assists while playing a key role in the club's Club World Cup triumph. Chelsea's hierarchy remains reluctant to sell a player who has finally solved their long-standing issues in the number nine position.
Strategic timing around the FA Cup final
Barcelona are currently waiting for Chelsea to conclude their domestic season before moving into the next phase of talks. The London club faces Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley this Saturday, after which attention is expected to turn immediately to the transfer market.
The Catalan giants may hold a significant advantage in negotiations due to Chelsea's failure to qualify for the Champions League. While Joao Pedro has adapted well to life in London, the lure of playing in Europe's premier competition for the reigning Spanish champions could prove influential. Consequently, Barcelona are keen to have the deal well advanced before the World Cup begins.
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Blues aim to salvage turbulent season
Chelsea have endured a turbulent campaign following their Club World Cup triumph last summer. Their European ambitions were cut short in the Champions League round of 16 after a crushing 8-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. Currently sitting ninth in the Premier League with 49 points. the Blues are pinning their hopes on an FA Cup victory to salvage an otherwise disappointing season.