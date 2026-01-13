Barcelona open talks with Man Utd over Marcus Rashford's future with La Liga champions unwilling to pay £26m buy option in loan deal

Barcelona are hoping to keep hold of Rashford and have opened talks with Manchester United to try and reach an agreement that would see the forward sat the club, per talkSPORT. The Catalans are unwilling to pay his buy option but are hoping to be able to negotiate a lower price or another loan. Manchester United would rather sell Rashford this summer, but it remains to be seen if an agreement can be struck between the two teams. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has already made it clear how highly he rates Rashford, telling reporters in December that he's been impressed by the way he's handled being a substitute: "I try to speak to every player when they are not selected, and the last time I checked with him he replied me ‘boss, you don’t have to tell me about your decisions. The most important thing is the team. We have to win the three points. The rest is not that important’. I am so happy to have him. When he is on the bench, he shows that we have a good and deep squad. What I can say is that he is an absolutely professional player. In the beginning, he had to adapt a little bit, but now he is at his best level."

