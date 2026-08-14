Barcelona set 48-hour deadline to seal €80m Rodri transfer from Man City

Barcelona have set a firm 48-hour deadline to complete the signing of City midfielder Rodri, as per Fichajes. The Catalan club are pushing to reach a final agreement so the Spanish international can be presented at the upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy match.

Negotiations between the two European heavyweights are reaching a critical stage as they attempt to bridge the gap in valuation. Manchester City are holding out for a package worth close to €80 million (£69m) to sanction the midfielder's departure.

Barcelona's latest official bid of €60m plus €10m in add-ons was turned down by the Cityzens. An adjusted proposal offering up to €75m also failed to unlock the transfer, prompting further structured talks over the weekend.