Barcelona to run Camp Nou test with fans ahead of new target for official reopening

This test event comes after a tumultuous year of setbacks for the Espai Barca project, which has been plagued by never-ending delays and controversy.

The original plan, stated by president Joan Laporta, was for the team to return to a partially opened Camp Nou for the club's 125th anniversary in November 2024. That deadline was missed by almost a full year, with the project reportedly running 317 days behind schedule as of mid-October 2025.

The project's delays have been scrutinised alongside a "bombshell report" concerning the selection of the Turkish construction firm, Limak.

According to the report, Barcelona's own technical experts rated Limak's €960 million bid as the worst option, scoring it below 50 out of 100. It was placed last behind rival bids from Ferrovial and FCC, with internal experts citing concerns over Limak's ability to justify its construction schedule and its demand for €200 million in initial financing, compared to just €12 million from competitors.

The club's management, led by Espai Barça director Joan Sentelles, allegedly overruled this "non-binding" technical report. The decision reportedly caused significant internal strife, leading to the resignation of board director Jordi Llaurado, who felt the process "lacked transparency."

The primary reason for selecting Limak, despite the damning internal review, was the firm's "aggressive timeline." Limak was the only bidder to guarantee a return to Camp Nou by the November 2024 deadline, a date competitors reportedly described to the club as "impossible."

With that "impossible" deadline now passed, the club is reportedly not enforcing contractual financial penalties for the delays. Officials have attributed the setbacks to external factors like material shortages, despite a reported contract clause stating that "any delay due to a lack or delay in the supply of materials" is the contractor's responsibility.