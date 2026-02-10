'Have to be friendly with voters' - Barcelona star Raphinha fumes over 'unfair' Ballon d'Or & FIFA Best snubs

Raphinha joined Barca from Leeds United in 2022. He has faced questions of his future at times, with transfer talk being generated at Camp Nou, but the 29-year-old is delighted to have proved his worth in the most demanding of surroundings.

He said of representing the Blaugrana: “Honestly, I think that, beyond the team, living in this city was a dream. We really love the beach and being in a city with wonderful weather. Everyone has welcomed us so warmly from day one. We already liked it before, and it’s become even more special because of the affection of the people.”

Barcelona are in the hunt for more major silverware this season, having already landed the Spanish Super Cup. They remain in Champions League and Copa del Rey competition, while holding a one-point lead over Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the top of the Liga table.

On having old adversaries breathing down their neck, Raphinha said as he looks to become a three-time title winner in Spain: “Honestly, I don’t pay attention to any of the other teams. I think we have to do our job, and if we do it well, we don’t care about the others.”