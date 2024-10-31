FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Barcelona pull out of Joshua Kimmich race following rise to prominence of La Masia star

TransfersLaLigaBundesligaJ. KimmichM. CasadoBarcelonaBayern Munich

Barcelona have decided to pull out of the race for Joshua Kimmich following Marc Casado's rise to prominence under Hansi Flick.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Barca no longer pursuing Kimmich
  • Casado has taken giant leaps under Flick
  • Club believe in the youngster's potential
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below