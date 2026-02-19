AFP
'One of the greatest strategic mistakes!' - Barcelona presidential candidate explains Lionel Messi banner in latest campaign advert
A giant return to the city center
The race to succeed Laporta has reached a fever pitch following the former president's recent resignation to kickstart the upcoming election. Seeking to fill the power vacuum at Camp Nou, candidate Ciria has turned to the most iconic figure in the club’s history to spearhead his manifesto. On Wednesday, Ciria’s campaign team, Moviment 42, unveiled a colossal banner in Barcelona’s city centre featuring the image of Messi.
The advertisement prominently displays the phrase "Ganes de tornar-te a veure" (Can't wait to see you again), a direct nod to the emotional void left by the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. By invoking the memory of the club's greatest ever player, Ciria is positioning himself as the candidate capable of healing the fractured relationship between the superstar and the institution he called home for over two decades.
"We'll do everything well. That's what I'm telling you," Ciria was quoted as saying by MD. "This is a tribute, a tribute he wasn't given when he was kicked out of the club, and one he truly deserves. We hope to live up to that expectation. We hope all the videos sent in by members and fans around the world will show you that it's not just one person speaking."
- Marc Ciria X
Correcting a strategic error
Ciria’s campaign is built on the premise that the forced exit of Messi in 2021 was the single greatest "strategic mistake" in Barcelona's history. By framing the departure as an "expulsion" rather than a financial necessity, the candidate is launching a direct critique of the previous administration's handling of the club's greatest asset. The banner serves as a symbolic bridge, promising the club's supporters a poetic reunion that many felt was stolen from them.
Beyond the nostalgia, his platform is attempting to balance emotion with fiscal responsibility. Economic specialist Ivan Cabeza has been brought in to spearhead a recovery project involving debt restructuring and digital expansion. However, the shadow of the Inter Miami star remains the primary tool for voter engagement, as Ciria looks to capture the imagination of a fanbase still mourning the loss of their captain.
“Every time we meet partners, they tell us that we have to give our all so that Leo Messi returns," Ciria explained. "Since 2021, we have been saying that one of the biggest strategic mistakes in the club’s history was expelling Leo Messi. This tribute is based on passion, emotion, and being clear that we are the good guys. Most members want to recover the excitement of having the best player in history at home, from where he never had to leave.”
The manifesto of passion and policy
Speaking at the inauguration of his campaign headquarters - housed in a building featuring a dedicated 'Messi Room' - Ciria emphasised that his project is about returning the club to its members. He argued that the current disconnect between the board and the fans can only be mended by someone who respects the club's identity and its legends.
The candidate was careful to clarify that while he will facilitate a return, he will not overstep his bounds regarding the first team’s composition. He noted that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner would only return to Barcelona as a player if the sporting department deemed it necessary, insisting that his role as president would be to provide the platform for such a move while delegating technical decisions to footballing experts.
Financial relief for the supporters also took centre stage, with campaign member Marc Duch announcing plans to freeze season ticket prices. The group intends to secure a specific commercial sponsor to subsidise these costs, ensuring that prices return to pre-pandemic levels. This strategy aims to reward the loyalty of the club members who have remained committed to the club through its most turbulent financial period.
"We hope to live up to that expectation. We hope all the videos sent by members and fans around the world will show you that this isn't just one person talking," Ciria said. "Every time we meet with our partners, they tell us we have to do everything we can to bring Leo Messi back."
- AFP
The road to the ballot box
The presidential race will continue to heat up in the coming weeks as the competing candidates prepare their own responses to Ciria's promises. His group will now begin a series of member meetings across Catalonia to further detail their economic restructuring plans and their vision for a "new" Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Hansi Flick's squad must remain focused on the Spanish league title race and the upcoming Champions League matches, even though the identity of their future presidential candidate remains undecided. The election result will likely determine the club's transfer strategy and its ability to pursue star players or new arrivals in the summer transfer window.
Barcelona are scheduled to face Levante in La Liga on Sunday, a match that will serve as a backdrop to the ongoing political drama. As fans head to the stadium, Messi's image plastered across the city centre will be a constant reminder of the high stakes involved in this leadership contest.
Advertisement