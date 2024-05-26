Barcelona player ratings vs Sevilla: Out with a bang! Fermin Lopez dazzles after customary Robert Lewandowski strike as Xavi ends Blaugrana tenure on a high

The Blaugrana finished their La Liga season with a typically tepid win over Sevilla

Fermin Lopez and Robert Lewandowski grabbed the goals as an unconvincing Barcelona finished Xavi's reign with a 2-1 win over Sevilla.

The Blaugrana never looked secure, but found the net at key times to conclude a disappointing La Liga campaign.

Lamine Yamal had a good chance early on, forcing a goal-line clearance from Kike Salas. They opened the scoring after 15 minutes, Robert Lewandowski poking home at the back post after an angled cross from Joao Cancelo. Sevilla equalised after 30 minutes, easily carving up the Barca defence with a flowing move that Youssef En-Nesyri finished through the legs of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca took the lead for good in the second half, Lopez cutting onto his right foot and lashing a shot in from outside the box - before celebrating wildly with his outgoing manager.

Xavi's side seldom looked secure in their lead, and were vulnerable on the break. Still, they hung on, and sent their manager off with three points - albeit in typically underwhelming circumstances.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan...