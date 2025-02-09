Barcelona SevillaGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Barcelona player ratings vs Sevilla: Fermin Lopez, have you gone mad?! Youngster scores with first touch before ridiculous red card in Jekyll and Hyde cameo as Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha help fire Hansi Flick's side to important La Liga victory

Player ratingsBarcelonaFEATURESSevilla vs BarcelonaSevillaLaLiga

The academy star came on as a substitute and immediately scored but was then sent off in a wild appearance

Barcelona had the lead against Sevilla within seven minutes through Robert Lewandowski, as he poked in a fine header from Inigo Martinez to open the scoring and set Hansi Flick's team on their way to a thumping 4-1 win.

Sevilla levelled within 60 seconds, however, going up the other end and finding Ruben Vargas at the back post, where he tapped in Saul's cross.

At half-time, Flick substituted Gavi and introduced Fermin Lopez, who added a second with his first touch, attacking a ball into the back post and heading into the bottom corner.

Article continues below

Shortly after, Djibril Sow appealed for a penalty after going down in the box but Barcelona broke quickly and Raphinha scored a brilliant goal from range, shimmying past a challenge and firing into the bottom corner.

As the hour mark ticked by, Fermin was sent off after an awful lunge on Sow; he was initially shown a yellow card but VAR recommended that it be upgraded.

Eric Garcia, another sub, made it 4-1 in the last minute with a back-post header, placing the cherry on top of the cake icing.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan...

Next matches