Barcelona player ratings vs Mallorca: Lamine Yamal, that is special! Spain winger scores brilliant long-range goal and Robert Lewandowski nets as Hansi Flick's side record routine win at Camp Nou

Mallorca pressed Barcelona heavily throughout the first 20 minutes and had multiple chances to break the deadlock, but could not find a way past Joan Garcia in the Catalan goal.

So it fell to Robert Lewandowski to open the scoring just before the half-hour mark, capitalising after Dani Olmo cushioned a rebound to the Poland international after Marcus Rashford's effort from the edge of the box was blocked.

And Barca had a second before the hour mark, as Lamine Yamal took aim from range and, with the goalkeeper unsighted, found the top corner.

Marc Bernal then wrapped the game up with eight minutes to go, netting a superb finish after some jinking dribbling.

This was a routine win for Hansi Flick's side against spirited La Liga opposition.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Camp Nou...