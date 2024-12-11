Barcelona player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Ferran Torres to the rescue! Super-sub's two-goal salvo seals late win for Hansi Flick's men as Robert Lewandowski goes missing again

The Spanish forward popped up with a late winner as the Blaugrana snatched a victory after twice surrendering the lead

Ferran Torres emerged as the surprise saviour for Barcelona as the substitute netted twice to seal dramatic a 3-2 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. Good work from Raphinha and Torres had seen Barca take the lead on two occasions, but the German side found the weaknesses in Hansi Flick's defence to pull level before the ex-Manchester City star slotted home the winner.

Despite the occasional scare from Dortmund, Barca managed to dominate the ball but were restricted by their organised hosts as Raphinha failed to convert from a fantastic Lamine Yamal ball, while the Spain winger had a few efforts of his own kept out in the first half.

The German team had a bright start in the second period, but it was Barca who broke the deadlock. Raphinha raced onto a Dani Olmo pass and sent it rolling into the bottom corner of Gregor Kobel's net. It didn't last long, though, as Pau Cubarsi shoved Guirassy off the ball, allowing the striker to level from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

Hansi Flick made three substitutions for the last 20 minutes and two of them combined to restore the lead - Torres making no mistake from close range after Fermin Lopez's shot was parried into his path. Yet again, Dortmund pulled level shortly afterwards when Inigo Martinez's wayward pass was stopped by Yan Couto, who fed through Pascal Gross. Barca goalkeeper Inaki Pena came rushing out but was easily beaten as Gross squared to Guirassy for an easy finish.

It wasn't over yet, though, as Barca hit the hosts on the counter attack, culminating in Yamal feeding Torres through and the forward took his time before firing past Kobel.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Signal Iduna Park...