Barcelona player ratings vs Barbastro: No mercy from Robert Lewandowski & Co! Poland star strikes twice as Hansi Flick's men destroy fourth-tier hosts in Copa del Rey

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona avoided a potential upset at fourth tier side Barbastro on Saturday as goals from Eric Garcia and Robert Lewandowski secured safe passage into the fourth round of the Copa del Rey.

There was no Dani Olmo or Pau Victor for the Catalans, as the club's registration problems continued, but the Catalans took control from the off and opened the scoring when Frenkie de Jong’s cross was headed back across goal by the returning Ronald Araujo for Eric Garcia to flick home.

Ten minutes later, Barcelona made it 2-0 through Lewandowski. This time it was young midfielder Pablo Torre with a fine delivery that was nodded home at the far post by the Poland international.

The two players combined again straight after half-time for Barca's third. A neat touch from Torre sent Lewandowski through on goal to fire a low shot past goalkeeper Arnau Fabregas.

Barcelona's fourth then duly arrived and was gift wrapped by Fabregas. The stopper passed the ball straight to Torre who had the simple task of smashing it high into the roof of the net from close range to complete the scoring and secure safe passage into the next round.

