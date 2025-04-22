Barcelona player ratings vs Mallorca: Life without Robert Lewandowski is painful! Barca score only one goal from 40 shots despite Dani Olmo & Pedri's impressive displays in narrow win

The Catalan giants missed their top scorer as Olmo bagged the only goal of the game in a narrow win that sends Hansi Flick's side seven points clear.

Barcelona dominated proceedings and clocked up an extraordinary 40 shots throughout the 90 minutes of a 1-0 win but found it tough going against a determined Mallorca and an impressive Leo Roman in the visitors’ goal.

Ferran Torres saw an early effort saved by Roman, with Lamine Yamal blocked on the follow-up. The teenager then teed up Olmo for a snapshot with a trademark outside-of-the-boot pass, but the Spain star was also denied by Roman who flung out a hand to preserve his clean sheet.

Barca continued to pile on the pressure in a dominant first half. Gavi drilled a low shot onto the post, via a generous deflection, before a curling Yamal effort was blocked by Roman. This time the ball was pushed straight into the path of Ronald Araujo, but the defender could only fire wide when he really should have scored.

Pedri was pulling the strings for Barcelona and at the heart of all of the hosts' best play but could only watch on as Olmo, Fati and Yamal all conspired to miss chances before the half-time finally blew.

Yet Barca didn't have to wait too long to break the deadlock. Olmo was found inside the penalty area by Eric Garcia and cleverly tucked home a low finish within a minute of the restart.

The only surprise was that Barcelona couldn't add to their tally after finally going ahead. Yamal had the clearest chance of all after being sent clean through on 78 minutes by another clinical ball from Pedri but again Roman came out on top.

A frustrated Hansi Flick sent on Raphinha, Fermin Lopez and Pau Victor in the closing stages in search of another goal but it never arrived. Instead Barca had to settle for the 1-0 win that does at least send them seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Montjuic...