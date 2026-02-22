Barcelona player ratings vs Levante: Joao Cancelo rolls back the years while Frenkie de Jong grabs rare goal as Blaugrana bounce back to return to La Liga summit

Barca were quick to get going as Jules Kounde volleyed a teasing Cancelo cross over the bar before Bernal broke the deadlock in the fourth minute when he was found on the edge of the six-yard box by Eric Garcia following a corner.

Levante almost gifted Barca a second when they gave away possession on the edge of their own penalty area, but Maty Ryan stood up to deny Raphinha before Robert Lewandowski sent the rebound over the bar with the goal gaping. The visitors did look to cause problems with balls over the top, however, and Joan Garcia had to be quick off his line to keep Jon Olasagasti from poking home an equaliser.

Cancelo continued to cause problems down the Barca left, and soon after he had hit the post with a teasing cross that evaded everyone inside the penalty area, his low ball into the box was turned home by De Jong to put the Blaugrana into a comfortable lead.

Barcelona continued to dominate, though it was left to Fermin to make the points safe with a 25-yard rasper that flew in off the post, confirming Barca's place back on top of La Liga, one point ahead of their great rivals Madrid. The substitute might wonder how he didn't grab a second, though, as he was denied by Ryan from point-blank range after the Levante 'keeper had kept out Raphinha's header.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Camp Nou...