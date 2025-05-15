Barcelona player ratings vs Espanyol: Lamine Yamal wraps up the title! Teen star curls in a beauty and sets up another to crown Hansi Flick's men La Liga champions with victory at Catalan rivals

Flick's side are champions of Spain again after their teenage sensation earns them a derby day win

Barcelona were confirmed as La Liga title winners on Thursday after Lamine Yamal's wonder goal sent them on their way to a 2-0 win at Espanyol.

Hansi Flick's leaders struggled in the main but owe their celebrations to Yamal, who bent in a stunner with his left foot in the 53rd minute to win his side the league on their local rivals' own turf.

Espanyol saw Leandro Cabrera sent off for throwing an elbow into Yamal's stomach late on and their second-half pressure went unrewarded, as Fermin Lopez smashed home a second after a pass from Barca's 17-year-old sensation.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the RCDE Stadium...