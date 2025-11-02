Barcelona player ratings vs Elche: Marcus Rashford, sign that contract! Man Utd loanee scores again as Lamine Yamal gets over Nicki Nicole heartbreak with crucial goal

The hosts took the lead in the ninth minute when Alejandro Balde intercepted a wayward pass, before setting up Yamal, who curled in a super finish from 10 yards out. It was 2-0 three minutes later when Torres tapped in Fermin Lopez's inch-perfect pass as Barca scored from both of their shots on target.

Elche, who were indebted to on loan Barca keeper Inaki Pena for keeping them in the contest, reduced their arrears in the 42nd minute when Rafa Mir rifled in a delightful shot into the corner. Mir then fizzed an excellent effort off the crossbar early in the second half as the Blaugrana held a slender lead.

But Rashford, who wants to turn his loan into a permanent move, eased Barcelona's nerves when he walloped a shot in off the bar just after the hour mark for his second La Liga goal. The result saw the Catalan outfit cut table-toppers Real Madrid's lead to five points after 11 games.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys...