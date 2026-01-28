Barcelona player ratings vs Copenhagen: Thank god for Lamine Yamal! Wonderkid steps up again to earn last-16 place as Blaugrana survive Champions League scare

While Barca enjoyed the lion-share of the ball in the game's opening moments, they were completely undone by an incisive Copenhagen attack as Mohamed Eyenoussi's straight through-ball carved open the hosts' centre backs, with Flick's trademark high line giving 17-year-old Dadason a one-on-one with Joan Garcia that he dispatched with a cool side-foot finish.

The hosts started to turn the screw, however, as Lewandowski got a clear look at goal from an errant back pass, but his finish was uncharacteristically wasteful. Erica Garcia also almost equalised, but his deflected effort was kept out expertly Dominik Kotarski in the Danish side's net.

Barca continued to dominate the ball, boasting 75% of possession at the end of the first half, but they struggled to break the visitors down, with Eric Garcia's thunderous effort that hit the crossbar and Yamal's snatched effort the best they could muster.

Yamal was crucial in finally bagging the equaliser, however. Shortly after the resumption of play, Dani Olmo's beautiful pass scythed through the left side of the vistiors' defence, setting the Spanish wonderkid towards goal. Rather than take a shot himself, Yamal laid the ball off perfectly for Lewandowski with the outside of his left boot, allowing the Polish legend to sweep home his 106th Champions League goal.

That seemed to spur the 19-year-old on, as Yamal took over the game in a six-minute spell that effectively put the contest to bed. On the hour, his curled effort from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection, looping the ball over a hapless Kotarski, and just moments later, his cross found Lewandowski's chest, who was subsequently caught by the Copenhagen defender, setting up Raphinha to fire a penalty into the bottom corner.

Substitute Rashford added a fourth, as his smartly taken free-kick caught Kotarski unaware at his near post. Barcelona were lucky not to concede a late consolation goal, however, as Gabriel Pereira's header was ruled out after Pantelis Chatzidiakos was adjudged to have interfered from an offside position.

Barca finish the league phase in fifth place, securing safe passage to the round of 16, where they could meet defending champions Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle, amongst others.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Camp Nou...