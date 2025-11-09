Lewandowski Rashford Yamal Barcelona GFXGetty
Jack McRae

Barcelona player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Hat-trick hero Robert Lewandowski leads Blaugrana in cutting La Liga gap to Real Madrid as chief-assister Marcus Rashford again impresses

Barcelona continued to play their role as La Liga’s entertainers as they beat Celta Vigo 4-2 on Sunday to move within three points of leaders Real Madrid. Celta were a constant threat on the counter, catching out the Blaugrana high line constantly, but the Barca attacking trifecta of Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal proved too strong for Os Celestes.

The game began at a frantic pace with both Celta and Barcelona exchanging attacks, but it was the visitors who struck the first blow. Known for the spectacular, Fermin Lopez fired a hopeful effort from outside the box which struck the outstretched arm of former team-mate Marcos Alonso, earning a penalty after nine minutes. Lewandowski made no mistake from the spot, but Celta would respond immediately as Sergio Carreira raced through from his own half and made no mistake one-on-one with Wojciech Szcesney.

Barca kept coming forwards and, after 37 minutes, Rashford was on hand to provide Lewandowski with his second of the game, the Manchester United loanee’s in-swinging cross meeting the Polish forward’s boot to fire under Ionut Radu in the Celta goal. Again, though, the visitors defence could not hang on to a lead as five minutes later, a long ball over the top allowed Ferran Jutgla to scamper beyond Alejandro Balde, and his cutback to Borja Iglesias on the edge of the area was swept into the top corner.

With the first half heading into injury time, Rashford was handed the ball and fashioned an ounce of space down the left, cut back and, via a deflection from Ilaix Moriba, unintentionally found Yamal at the back post. With his weaker foot, the teenager fired in at the near post to put Barcelona in front once again.

Frenkie de Jong stepped up after the interval to take the sting out of the game, with the Dutchman dictating in the middle of the pitch, and the visitors began to turn the screw before Rashford swung in another cross, this time from a corner, and picked out Lewandowski, who glanced home his third. De Jong did see red after picking up a second booking in stoppage time, but the Catalans otherwise saw out the game with relative ease.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Balaidos...

  • RC Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Wojciech Szczesny (6/10):

    Could not do too much with the Celta goals and had a quiet second period.

    Eric Garcia (6/10):

    Made some good runs going forwards and performed well in a less natural role at right-back. 

    Ronald Araujo (6/10):

    Iglesias dominated the Barcelona defence, toying with Araujo and his partner for much of the game. The Uruguayan did improve as the game progressed and was far stronger late in the game.

    Pau Cubarsi (5/10):

    Completely off the pace for the first Celta goal and allowed the opposition through on countless occasions.

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Good in attack, but kept Carreira onside for Celta's first goal and was caught up the pitch for the second.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-CELTA-BARCELONAAFP

    Midfield

    Frenkie de Jong (8/10):

    On the ball was his usual elegant self and grew into the game in the second half. Perhaps at fault for keeping Jutgla onside for Celta's second before seeing red in stoppage time.

    Dani Olmo (5/10):

    A late call up to replace Casado and looked out of place in the midfield. Even after improving after the break, nothing truly clicked for the attacking midfielder.

    Fermin Lopez (6/10):

    Kept the ball and was neat in possession, but did not glow as brightly as he has done recently. Won the first penalty with speculative effort.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-CELTA-BARCELONAAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Overshadowed by Rashford and Lewandowski in attack, but still got his goal and played particularly well, even with Celta doubling up to mark him.

    Robert Lewandowski (10/10):

    Made no mistake from 12 yards to put Barcelona ahead and produced a clinical volley to make it 2-1. A lovely guided header capped a top all-round performance from the veteran centre-forward who deserved his hat-trick.

    Marcus Rashford (9/10):

    The star of the show and has continued to make the left-wing spot his own in the absence of Raphinha. Another two assists take him to the top of the La Liga provider charts, and he was central to much of the Blaugrana's attacking verve.

  • Club Brugge KV v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Andreas Christensen (N/A):

    Came on in the final five minutes of the game.

    Gerard Martin (N/A):

    Handed a late cameo, but the game was already won.

    Ferran Torres (N/A):

    Another late substitute not given enough time to make an impression.

    Marc Bernal (N/A):

    On for the final seconds following De Jong's red.

    Hansi Flick (6/10):

    His high-line tactics cost Barcelona on a few occasions, but will be pleased with the victory. Strangely did not make any changes until late in the game.

