Barcelona player ratings vs Alaves: Lamine Yamal is electric! Teenage superstar superb as Robert Lewandowski strike closes the gap on Real Madrid in La Liga title race

Hansi Flick's side moved to within four points of the summit despite not being at their best on Sunday

Robert Lewandowski's poacher's finish secured Barcelona a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to relegation-threatened Alaves on Sunday.

Barca began brightly, with Lamine Yamal seeming intent to dribble past Alaves' entire team at times, but they were stopped in their tracks in the final third. Gavi, meanwhile, was forced from the field with a head injury, and his team-mates seemed to be knocked off their stride, but it had the opposite effect on the visitors.

The Blaugrana improved after the interval, with Yamal forcing an excellent diving save from Jesus Owono before Lewandowski finally broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when he volleyed home Yamal's deflected cross from close-range.

After dropping points to lowly teams such as Getafe, Leganes, and Las Palmas in recent weeks, third-placed Barcelona are now just four points adrift of La Liga leaders Real Madrid following this win.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys...