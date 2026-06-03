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Barcelona congratulate Lionel Messi as Inter Miami star claims one of Spain's most prestigious honours
Messi's legendary career recognised
The jury for the Princess of Asturias Award officially recognised Messi for a career widely regarded as one of the greatest in sports history. The 38-year-old continues to define the modern era of the game, with the award highlighting both his extraordinary individual achievements and his immense influence that extends far beyond the pitch.
In their official decision, the jury highlighted “his dazzling talent, exceptional sporting career, and his remarkable and ongoing charitable work promoting access to education and health care for underprivileged children.” The panel, which included AS editorial director José Félix Díaz and was chaired by Paralympic legend Teresa Perales, noted that Messi has earned the respect of the world through his "consistency, humility and commitment to the collective spirit of the game."
Barcelona lead tributes to their greatest icon
Barcelona were among the first to acknowledge the achievement of their former talisman. Messi spent the vast majority of his career at Camp Nou, rising through the La Masia ranks to lead the club through its most successful era. During his time in Catalonia, he captured four UEFA Champions League titles, 10 La Liga championships, and seven Copa del Rey crowns. The Blaugrana's history is inextricably linked to Messi's eight Ballon d'Or awards and his record-breaking goalscoring exploits.
Barcelona's official statement saying: "Congratulations, Lionel Messi, on receiving the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. A well-deserved recognition of an extraordinary career, defined by your legendary legacy at Barca and a journey filled with success with our Club."
International dominance and the World Cup legacy
While his club success is historic, the award also reflects Messi's crowning achievement with the Argentina national team. By winning the 2022 World Cup, he completed his trophy cabinet and cemented his status as the defining figure of his generation. This triumph, paired with two Copa América titles, elevated his international standing to the same heights he reached in Europe. His accolades also include the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year.
The statement from the award organisers continued: “Leo Messi, the player who has won the most titles in the history of soccer, has also earned the respect and admiration of everyone through his exemplary conduct on the field.”
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Joining an elite list of sporting greats
By claiming this honour, Messi joins an incredibly distinguished list of previous recipients that spans the entire world of sport. Previous winners include the likes of Rafael Nadal, Michael Schumacher, Carl Lewis and the 2010 Spain World Cup-winning squad. He is the first footballer to be honoured individually since Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernandez shared the award in 2012.