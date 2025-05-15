Barcelona are La Liga champions! How Hansi Flick, Lamine Yamal and more dethroned Real Madrid to become kings of Spain once again

The Catalans endured another summer - and season - of incessant off-field uncertainty to reclaim their crown in fine style

It emerged in April that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is responsible for a minor makeover at the club's training ground, with the walls of the senior squad's dressing room now adorned with motivational quotations from sporting icons such as Michael Jordan.

The news did not come as much of a surprise given Flick's famed attention to detail. Jordan's inclusion also felt particularly apt, as the basketball legend rather personifies Flick's fearless footballing philosophy. Jordan was never afraid of failure; on the contrary, he embraced it as a tool of learning.

It was the American who also once stated, "Talent wins games - but teamwork and intelligence wins championships." This season's Spanish title race has emphatically proven Jordan's point...