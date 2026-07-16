Barcelona set to announce €29m Karim Adeyemi signing as Borussia Dortmund attacker arrives for medical

Adeyemi has taken the final step towards becoming a Barcelona player after arriving at the Hospital de Barcelona for his medical examinations. According to Mundo Deportivo, the 24-year-old landed in the city on Wednesday and spent nearly two hours with the club's medical staff before returning to his hotel while the remaining paperwork is completed. Blaugrana have reached a full agreement with Dortmund on a deal worth up to €29 million. The transfer includes a fixed fee of €22m, with a further €7m in performance-related add-ons.







