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Ahmed Magdy

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Barcelona has issued its first official statement on the future of "Egypt's Haaland," Hamza Abdelkarim

Transfers
Barca Atletic
Barcelona U19
Barcelona
Al Ahly
Hamza Abdelkarim
H. Abdelkarim
Egypt
Spain

The Egyptian striker stole the show with a hat-trick of headers for Barcelona.

Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim delivered a commanding performance for Barcelona's Under-19 side, guided by coach Paul Planas, propelling the team to a 9-0 rout of Monte Carlo in the final round of the Spanish Under-19 League. Abdelkarim netted three headers, underscoring his aerial prowess.

Barcelona have already clinched the Spanish Under-19 League title and now turn their attention to the Champions Cup, which begins with quarter-final home-and-away legs, then semi-finals and a final, to cap the club's season in this age group.


  • hamza abdelkarimhttps://www.sport.es/es/

    Hamza Abdelkarim's situation at Barcelona

    Hamza Abdelkarim has joined Barcelona's Under-19s on loan from Al Ahly, with an option to buy for €2 million at the end of the season.

    The forward initially encountered bureaucratic hurdles, then suffered an injury, but made an immediate impact upon his return, netting a hat-trick against Monaco.

    Abdelkarim now has four goals, all headers, a statistic that has drawn inevitable comparisons with Norway's Erling Haaland.


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  • What has Barcelona said about activating the buy-back clause for Hamza Abdelkarim?

    Pau Campanya, media spokesperson for Barcelona's youth setup and La Masia academy, has clarified that the Catalan club has not yet announced the activation of Hamza Abdelkarim's buy-out clause, despite widespread reports to that effect.

    Blancas told the Egyptian programme "Modern Sports": "We have not yet announced the activation of the buy-out clause, and if that happens, it will be through the club's official channels."

    He added: "Hamza Abdelkarim will discuss the title in the coming days; for now, we are focused on celebrating the triumph and planning for the future."

  • Watch Hamza Abdulkarim's hat-trick for Barcelona



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