Barcelona Femeni's unbeaten run ENDED! Levante secure sensational win at Estadi Johan Cruyff with injury-time strike to ruin staggering 84-game unbeaten streak Barcelona Levante Barcelona vs Levante Liga F

Barcelona Femeni's unbeaten run was ended as Levante secured a sensational win with an injury-time goal to ruin a staggering 84-game unbeaten streak.